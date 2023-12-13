Odisha: Safety concerns return as box drain works resume at Barapathar and Bajrakabati roads

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The resumption of box drain construction work at Barapathar and Bajrakabati roads reportedly without appropriate safety measures has not only put the lives of residents at risk but also the commuters passing through the said routes. As per sources, Watco’s drainage division began constructing a box drain on the main stormwater channel (MSWC-1) on Monday after dismantling the two bridges at Barapathar and Bajrakabati roads.

However, it has been found that the agency is indifferent to the citizens’ safety despite the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) implementing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all line department officials to adhere to while carrying out developmental works in the city. The civic body had introduced the SOP following the death of two persons including a 17-year-old girl at the drainage project sites six months back.

Rajesh Nayak, a resident of Barapathar locality complained that the construction sites have no barricades nor are security personnel deployed in the area to look after the safety aspects.“Besides, there is no signage or caution mark at the construction site to warn the public. We have to put our lives at risk while commuting through the site which gets even more congested during children’s school going time,” he rued.

Another resident pointed out that the random movement of the long boom of excavators is also putting the lives of commuters at risk. He further demanded that security personnel be deployed at the site to facilitate the smooth movement of the public. Watco general manager (drainage) Achyuta Bijayananda Behera said he would inspect the construction sites soon. “Steps would be taken to barricade the box drain construction sites as soon as possible,” he added.

