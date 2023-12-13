Olive Ridleys flock to Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The influx of Olive Ridley sea turtles has marked the commencement of the annual mating rituals in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, recognised as the world’s largest rookery in Kendrapara district.The forest range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Pradosh Moharana highlighted that Olive Ridley sea turtles typically initiate their mating activities in the sea near their preferred nesting coast in December.

In an effort to safeguard the mating turtles, authorities have implemented a fishing ban in the marine sanctuary from November 1 to May 31, covering a sea stretch up to 20 kilometres from the Gahirmatha coastline.

Enforcement measures have already led to the arrest of 70 fishermen and the seizure of four fishing trawlers for illegal activities in the marine sanctuary since November 1.Last year’s fishing ban resulted in the protection of the turtles, with a remarkable 5,12,175 turtles laying eggs from March 9 to March 13, 2023, the forest officer further mentioned.

