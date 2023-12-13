Poll race heats up: Modi, Shah, Nadda to visit Odisha soon

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP gets set for the 2024 poll race, and Odisha is seen as a prime turf, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda are likely to visit the state in quick succession from this month. Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Sambalpur on December 24 to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Informing media persons, Opposition chief whip in Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi said the prime minister is scheduled to visit western Odisha on an official programme by the end of this month. He is likely to address a public meeting during his visit, Majhi said.

The director, of IIM Sambalpur, Mahadeo Jaiswal has also told the media that the institute has received an intimation in this regard from the prime minister’s office (PMO), but an official confirmation is still awaited. Meanwhile, a team of IIM officials and Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak have visited the spot where the prime minister will address a public meeting.

The permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur is located at Basantpur, on the outskirts of Sambalpur. Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the premier institute in 2021 through virtual mode from New Delhi. The new campus has been built over an area of 200 acres with an expenditure of more than Rs 400 crore.

The prime minister had last come on an official visit to the state in 2021 to take stock of the Yaas cyclone aftermath. He had also visited the Bahanaga train accident site in Balasore district earlier this year to review the rescue operations.

Modi’s proposed visit to Sambalpur is politically significant as the western Odisha region has been a traditional bastion of the saffron party. With the ruling BJD aggressively focusing on the western districts to make inroads in the 2024 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Modi’s visit is seen as a bid to fortify the strongholds.

Majhi further said that Amit Shah and JP Nadda will also visit the state after the Prime Minister. While Shah is likely to visit sometime in the last week of December, Nadda may follow in January next year. However, the dates and places of their visit have not yet been finalised, he said.

“The proposed visits of the three topmost leaders of BJP ahead of the next general election will boost the morale of the party workers and add energy to the organisation,” Majhi said.Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also coming on two-day visit to the state on December 19 to attend the programme of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad in Bhubaneswar on December 20.

