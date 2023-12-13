Western Odisha to figure big in BJD state executive meeting on Dec 15

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A separate resolution on party’s preparations for western Odisha is likely to be discussed at the state executive meeting of the BJD on December 15.The impressive victory of the BJP in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and particularly in the manner in which the party was able to swing the tribal votes in its favour has emerged as a challenge for the ruling BJD. Though BJD leaders maintained in public that the BJP victory will have no impact on the electoral fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections, sources said groundwork has already started to ascertain its repercussions.

The BJD base in the western Odisha districts is considered to be weak. It was evident in the 2019 general elections with the BJP making a clean sweep of all the Lok Sabha seats in western Odisha districts, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and Bargarh. Though the party performance in the simultaneous election was quite opposite, it won 23 out of the 35 seats with seven seats going to the BJP. Congress and CPM won two and one seats respectively.

A senior leader said the situation would have been different with a Congress win in Chhattisgarh. “Things are going to be challenging now,” he said and added that organisational work is underway as per schedule. Everybody is waiting for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to spell out the next course of action.“Everything will be clear after the state executive meeting and strategy will be finalised taking the prevailing situation into account,” he added.

