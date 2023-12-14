Home States Odisha

Food aggregators delivering drugs a matter of concern in Odisha: Police Commissioner

The Twin City top cop said the drug trade has already spread to rural areas and the drug peddlers are targeting college students and youngsters to expand their network.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delivery of narcotic drugs at doorstep through food aggregators has emerged as a major concern in the state, police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarsi said here on Wednesday. Speaking at the state-level Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan meet organised by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, Priyadarsi said, “Some cases of drugs being delivered online through food aggregators have come to the fore. The food aggregators may not know the things being delivered to people through them, but it is a concern that the drug peddlers are adopting new strategies to reach youngsters. Steps are being taken to check the new menace,” he said.

Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarsi

The Twin City top cop said the drug trade has already spread to rural areas and the drug peddlers are targeting college students and youngsters to expand their network. He stressed government and non-government interventions for monitoring, enforcement and prevention activities. Experts at the meeting called for an integrated and convergent approach to fight drug menace with a focus on prevention, which could be the most effective strategy to counter this problem.

Principal secretary of SSEPD department Bishnupada Sethi said the state government has implemented the national action plan for drug demand reduction (NAPDDR), an umbrella scheme for preventive education and awareness generation, capacity building, treatment and rehabilitation.

He emphasised on social media campaigns to substantiate awareness drives and involve sports persons, leaders, youth icons, voluntary agencies and civil societies in the drive. “Focused intervention in vulnerable areas, skill development, vocational training and livelihood support to ex-drug addicts will help overcome the menace,” Sethi said.

Earlier, 15 districts were covered under Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative has been extended to all districts now. So far around 500 master volunteers have been trained to undertake awareness drives in 10 districts.Representatives from NGOs, retired administrators, clinical psychologists, lawyers and volunteers participated in the discussion.

