Four iron blocks ready for auction in Odisha: Union Mines Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After successful auction of 48 mines including 22 iron ore blocks, the state government has lined up another four mineral blocks in Keonjhar district for auction. Of the four mines, two are iron ore, one iron ore and manganese block and one manganese block.

This was informed by Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in response to a question from BJD MP Chandrani Murmu in the Lok Sabha. “As per the information received from the Government of Odisha, four mineral blocks are ready to be put for auction in Keonjhar district.The mining blocks are Rengalaberha N-Extension and Nuagaon West iron ore virgin mines, Roida-I iron ore and manganese, Gandhalpada West iron ore mines and Roida-D manganese mines,” Joshi said.

While the Gandhalpada West iron ore block is spread between Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts, the other three mineral blocks are located in Keonjhar district.On compensation paid to families displaced by the mining activities, the minister said the amount of compensation and the time-line for completing the compensation to be paid is assessed and supervised by the competent authority, the district collectors concerned. The compensation amount will be recovered from the successful bidders after auction and grant of the mineral blocks by the state government.

Replying to a question from BJD MP Prasanta Nanda on the physical progress of the 1320 (2 x 660) MW Stage-III expantion project of Talcher thermal power plant, Union Power Minister R K Singh said the civil construction works (excavation and foundation) of the plant are in progress with an expenditure of Rs 953.89 crore up to November 30, 2023 on provisional basis. He said NTPC has not envisaged coal gasification technology for the Talcher thermal power project.

