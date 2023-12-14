IIT-BBS placement drive sees 200 offers in 10 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 200 job offers have been received by students of IIT-Bhubaneswar during the ongoing placement drive that began at the institution on December 1. In the first 10 days of the drive, the institution saw many software, IT, consulting, and analytics companies participating and hiring in good numbers.

This year, organisations like BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Industries Limited, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Accenture Japan, Salesforce, Jaguar Land Rover, Zomato, Analog Devices, Tata Capital, Tata Steel, Mathworks, Tiger Analytics, GE Healthcare, Jindal Stainless Limited are participating in the placement drive. So far, the institution has received the highest offer of Rs 64 lakh per annum. Besides offers in the domestic market, IIT Bhubaneswar has till now bagged four international offers. Students of the computer science department have got maximum offers.

Speaking on favourable trends in placements, Prof Arun Kumar Pradhan, HoD-Career Development Cell of IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Even though the global business scenario and the economy are dwindling due to economic slowdown and recession affecting the placements across the country, placements at IIT Bhubaneswar are quite encouraging and gaining momentum. Our students are getting offers in diverse sectors. I am glad to note that many companies including the core industries and PSUs are also hiring students from the institute”. Placement drive in the institution will continue up to July next year.

