Home States Odisha

IIT-BBS placement drive sees 200 offers in 10 days

Besides offers in the domestic market, IIT Bhubaneswar has till now bagged four international offers. Students of the computer science department have got maximum offers.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 200 job offers have been received by students of IIT-Bhubaneswar during the ongoing placement drive that began at the institution on December 1. In the first 10 days of the drive, the institution saw many software, IT, consulting, and analytics companies participating and hiring in good numbers.

This year, organisations like BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Industries Limited, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Accenture Japan, Salesforce, Jaguar Land Rover, Zomato, Analog Devices, Tata Capital, Tata Steel, Mathworks, Tiger Analytics, GE Healthcare, Jindal Stainless Limited are participating in the placement drive. So far, the institution has received the highest offer of Rs 64 lakh per annum. Besides offers in the domestic market, IIT Bhubaneswar has till now bagged four international offers. Students of the computer science department have got maximum offers.

Speaking on favourable trends in placements, Prof Arun Kumar Pradhan, HoD-Career Development Cell of IIT Bhubaneswar said, “Even though the global business scenario and the economy are dwindling due to economic slowdown and recession affecting the placements across the country, placements at IIT Bhubaneswar are quite encouraging and gaining momentum. Our students are getting offers in diverse sectors. I am glad to note that many companies including the core industries and PSUs are also hiring students from the institute”. Placement drive in the institution will continue up to July next year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Bhubaneswar Job offers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp