Odisha: Embarrassment for officer found drunk in office

ROURKELA: Assistant director of factories & boilers Bibekanand Nayak faced an embarrassing situation on Tuesday evening when he was found attending office allegedly in an inebriated state. The incident occurred as members of the CITU trade union staged a day-long protest demonstration and entered the office of the Deputy Director of Factories & Boilers at Udit Nagar for discussion.

Nayak, reportedly in a drunken condition, appeared before the CITU members and allegedly hurled abuses at them.CITU’s Odisha unit vice-president, Jehangir Ali, expressed concern with an official found drunk during duty hours and stated that the police were informed after he started abusing.

Upon intervention by the Uditnagar police, Nayak reportedly tested positive for alcohol consumption and allowed to leave. Deputy director of factories & boilers, Bibhu Prasad, confirmed the incident and said, “Necessary instructions have been issued to Nayak, and he has been warned against a repetition of such conduct within the office or during duty hours.”

