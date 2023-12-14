Odisha: Rescued newborn stable, cops launch investigation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as condition of the newborn girl rescued from an abandoned bore-well pit in Rengali’s Laripali village has started to improve, police on Wednesday launched a probe to identify the person who dumped the baby in the pit.

The three-day-old baby weighing 1,600 gm was rescued at around 9:45 pm on Tuesday after a marathon eight-hour operation. She was examined by a team of doctors at the spot. After primary treatment, she was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

VIMSAR superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak said, “We received the infant at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday and admitted her to SNCU. The newborn was suffering from hypothermia. She was first administered IV fluid and given oxygen after which her condition improved. The baby has also sustained major injuries on her limbs and back. She needs to be kept under observation for next 72 hours.”

A team of five doctors are treating the baby who is currently in a state of shock. After her condition improves further, she will be examined again. Since she is a pre-term baby, complications will surface in next three to four days. Possible complications might be jaundice, septicemia and feeding issues, informed Nayak.

On the other hand, police have launched an investigation into the incident. Additional SP of Sambalpur HC Pandey said a case has already been registered under various sections of IPC including 307 in Rengali police station. “The Sambalpur SP has directed to probe the case from every angle and take action accordingly. We will start interrogating villagers to identify the person involved in the incident. So far, no one has been detained and investigation is underway,” Pandey added.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, villagers of Laripali heard cries of the baby from inside the bore-well pit. Rescue teams launched an operation at around 2 pm and oxygen was supplied into the pit for the baby. The area near the bore-well was dug with the help of excavators. The teams had to meticulously cut the metal casing around the bore-well to ensure safety of the infant. She was finally rescued at around 9.45 pm after digging 16 feet deep into the ground.

