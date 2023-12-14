Odisha: Road safety rules enforcement to continue this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha recorded nearly 30 per cent drop in road accident deaths during zero fatality week, the state government has asked all collectors, SPs and NHAI to continue stringent enforcement measures throughout the month to bring down fatalities further.

The state had reported 80 deaths due to road accidents in the first week of December as compared to an average of over 120 deaths a week in the same month last year. As many as 529 had lost lives to road mishaps in December, 2022. Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee said the zero fatality week had the desired impact on accident and fatality figures across the state.

“This could be achieved due to the sincere effort of officials, especially due to patrolling during night hours and removal of stranded vehicles from roads. The month of December witnesses more mishaps due to social and climate conditions. In this context, it has been decided to continue the enforcement drive during the entire month, so that fatalities can be reduced remarkably,” she said.

Padhee has directed enforcement officials at the district level to continue the drive with special emphasis on night patrolling for detection and removal of stranded vehicles from the roads. She also laid emphasis on stringent action against traffic rule violations, including drunken driving and helmet law.

The Transport department has also advised districts to sensitise heavy vehicle drivers not to drive in drowsy condition. If required, additional vehicles may be hired by RTOs for patrolling. The SPs and deputy commissioners of police have been asked to provide police personnel to RTOs for patrolling duty on request.

