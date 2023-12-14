Home States Odisha

Odisha: Showcase to Anu Garg for skipping PAC meeting

As the meeting date was fixed, the minimum courtesy demands she (Garg) should inform the committee about her non-availability, if any, due to pressing engagements.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Additional chief secretary of Water Resources Anu Garg. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Mohan Charan Majhi has issued show cause notice to development commissioner-cum- additional chief secretary of Water Resources Anu Garg for her absence from the PAC meeting on December 12.

Majhi said Garg was duly informed about the PAC meeting which was convened to discuss important points on excess expenditure of more than Rs 100 crore beyond the approved cost during implementation of several projects by the department as flagged by audit.

As the meeting date was fixed, the minimum courtesy demands she (Garg) should inform the committee about her non-availability, if any, due to pressing engagements. However, she did not think it proper to inform the committee. As a result, the PAC meeting had to be cancelled, Majhi said.

Garg has been asked why action deemed proper should not be taken against her for not attending the PAC meeting. PAC is one of the most powerful committees of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

