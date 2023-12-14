Odisha's Nayagarh Sub-registrar in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches at property linked to Nayagarh district sub-registrar Saswat Kumar Pattanaik over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

Searches were carried out at Pattanaik’s rented accommodation and office in Nayagarh and his double-storey building at Talabaranga, his parental house at Talagaon and the house of a relative at Pentha in Kendrapara district.

During searches, Pattanaik and his family members were found in possession of a double-storey building spread over 2,350 sq feet at Talabaranga, another two-storey building spread over 2,100 sq feet in Talagaon, six plots in Cuttack and nearby places, Jatni, Khurda and Kendrapara town along bank and insurance deposits worth over Rs 11 lakh and gold jewellery, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers and household articles worth around Rs 20 lakh. Searches are continuing and the investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches at property linked to Nayagarh district sub-registrar Saswat Kumar Pattanaik over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets. Searches were carried out at Pattanaik’s rented accommodation and office in Nayagarh and his double-storey building at Talabaranga, his parental house at Talagaon and the house of a relative at Pentha in Kendrapara district. During searches, Pattanaik and his family members were found in possession of a double-storey building spread over 2,350 sq feet at Talabaranga, another two-storey building spread over 2,100 sq feet in Talagaon, six plots in Cuttack and nearby places, Jatni, Khurda and Kendrapara town along bank and insurance deposits worth over Rs 11 lakh and gold jewellery, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers and household articles worth around Rs 20 lakh. Searches are continuing and the investigation is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp