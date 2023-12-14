Puri: Three-day Debadipabali concludes, lakhs of devotees take part in festivities

By Express News Service

Illumination by diyas in front of

Srimandir in Puri | Express

PURI: In a grand spectacle spanning three nights starting from December 11, known as Debadipabali, the Trinity in Puri Srimandir celebrated Diwali in a traditional manner. It is believed that the occasion is observed by Lord Jagannath, along with lakhs of devotees, to pay homage to parents through a series of rituals.

Devotees flocked to the city as the servitors ascended the 200 feet high temple to lift the Mahadip and illuminate the temple “Amolaka” with diyas. Over these three days, the deities, representing various incarnations, made offerings to their respective fathers.

On the first day, the Lords offered ‘Pinda’ in memory of king Indradyumna who established the Lords in the temple, while on the second day, embodying Sri Ram, Lord Jagannath offers ‘Pinda’ to his father, King Dasarath, and as Krishna on the third day, offerings were made to foster parents Basudev and Devaki.

The three nights were marked by rituals, with the temple adorned by numerous diyas creating a breathtaking spectacle in the night.The temple administration ensured the timely completion of all rituals, attracting scores of devotees to witness the ceremony.Lakhs of devotees participated in the festivities, feasting on the sacred mahaprasad offered at the temple on the three auspicious days.

