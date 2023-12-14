Three ‘Road Romeos’ arrested for harassing college girls

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least three youths were arrested by Dharmasala police on charges of stalking and harassing college girls here on Wednesday. The accused are Shaik Sahil (22), Parikhita Gocchayat (22), both of Chahata, and Shaik Eshak (21) of Choramuhan village. The trio was arrested after locals caught them passing vulgar comments at college-going girls on the road and beat them black and blue.

Police said some anti-social youths were harassing college girls and asking them for their phone numbers for the last couple of weeks. When the girls refused to share their numbers, the youths reportedly taunted them with lewd remarks and even threatened to assault them.

When these incidents started to take place frequently, the girls informed their family members about the youths. On the day, family members along with some locals followed the girls en route to their college. Near Kanpur chowk, the accused trio started to pass obscene comments at the students.

The youths were immediately caught and given a sound thrashing. The locals also detained them in a shop room. On being informed, Dharmasala police rushed to spot and rescued the youths from the angry locals.

Dharmasala IIC Tapan Nayak said guardian of one of the girls lodged a complaint basing on which police registered a case and arrested the three accused under sections 341, 354 (D), 509 and 34 of IPC & 12 POCSO Act. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

