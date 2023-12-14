YATS nurtures talents in space science: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) will continue to play its role as a platform for identifying and nurturing talents in space sciences along with creating a community of scholars, who can contribute to the development of the state on a sustainable basis.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with

winners of YATS | Express

Speaking at the grand finale of the YATS-2023, Naveen said the initiative has evolved as a platform that ignites young minds to think out of the box, and kindle their interest in the field of astronomy.“This programme is a befitting homage to the great son of Odisha, Pathani Samanta, as it continues to attract more and more students to the field of science and astronomy,” he said.

The chief minister felicitated winners of the 17th edition of YATS organised by Tata Steel in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium operating under the Department of Science and Technology. The competition saw the participation of more than 80,000 students from 30 districts.

Vice president (corporate services) of Tata Steel Chanakya Chaudhary said the growing number of participants in each edition is a resounding testimony to its value and success, particularly among Odisha’s youth.“All 20 winners, including the top five, along with their teachers, will be taken on an exposure visit to one of the facilities of ISRO around June 2024”, he said.Since its inception, more than 3.5 lakh young science enthusiasts in Odisha have actively participated in YATS.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) will continue to play its role as a platform for identifying and nurturing talents in space sciences along with creating a community of scholars, who can contribute to the development of the state on a sustainable basis. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with winners of YATS | ExpressSpeaking at the grand finale of the YATS-2023, Naveen said the initiative has evolved as a platform that ignites young minds to think out of the box, and kindle their interest in the field of astronomy.“This programme is a befitting homage to the great son of Odisha, Pathani Samanta, as it continues to attract more and more students to the field of science and astronomy,” he said. The chief minister felicitated winners of the 17th edition of YATS organised by Tata Steel in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium operating under the Department of Science and Technology. The competition saw the participation of more than 80,000 students from 30 districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vice president (corporate services) of Tata Steel Chanakya Chaudhary said the growing number of participants in each edition is a resounding testimony to its value and success, particularly among Odisha’s youth.“All 20 winners, including the top five, along with their teachers, will be taken on an exposure visit to one of the facilities of ISRO around June 2024”, he said.Since its inception, more than 3.5 lakh young science enthusiasts in Odisha have actively participated in YATS. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp