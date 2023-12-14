Youth held for kidnapping, assaulting Bihar resident

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police arrested 21-year-old Krushna Harijan of Kunturkhal village here on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and extorting money from a resident of Bihar. The victim identified as Alok Kumar Paswan (30), a resident of Seikh Bahuara in Rohtas district, Bihar was kidnapped when he reached Jeypore on September 17, 2023, after being invited by some online friends.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, upon his arrival at Jeypore railway station, two unidentified miscreants on a bike kidnapped and took him to a deserted location with the help of two others. They demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and took Rs 40,000 through his PhonePe account by force. Subsequently, they began assaulting him for asking his parents for an extra Rs 1.6 lakh, the complaint further mentioned.

However, Paswan managed to escape from the kidnappers with the help of locals in Kunturkhal village and filed an FIR at Jeypore Sadar police station on September 18, 2023. Acting on his complaint, Sadar police arrested Harijan and sent him to judicial custody on the day. Further investigation is underway to apprehend the other three accused.

