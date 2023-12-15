BJD corporator alleges undue favour to agency

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Baliyatra continue to surface with the latest being levelled by BJD corporator Pradipta Khuntia who said a tender was awarded to a particular agency despite his objections.

Khuntia, the chairman of Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s public works standing committee, said, “The agency which was awarded a tender of Rs 1.66 crore did not work as per standards during the last Baliyatra held in 2022. So, I objected and requested authorities concerned to not award the tender amounting to Rs 3.32 to the agency at the contract standing committee meeting, held this year.”

The work executed by the agency was not inspected and supervised due to gross negligence of CMC resulting in massive irregularities and corruption, Khuntia alleged. Last year, the civic body authorities had assured to pay the bills to agencies which were awarded projects for the fair after an audit conducted by either by local fund audit or CAG. However, without conducting the audit, the civic body made payments to the agencies, he further alleged.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh, however, said not a single penny has been paid to any agency till now. Comparing the corporators who have brought irregularities and corruption allegations against CMC with ‘Kala Pahada’, he said the complaints lack documentary evidence.

“Such leaders should not have been born here. They are making statements like Kala Pahada,” said Singh adding, that the civic body would stop payments to any agency which did not perform its task as per standards.

