BJD state executive meet: CM Naveen Patnaik to set course for 2024

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha BJP turning up the levers in preparations for the 2024 elections, all eyes are on the BJD state executive on Friday where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to spell out the future course of action for the party.

Sources said party workers and leaders are waiting for the chief minister to give a clear direction vis-a-vis the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several national leaders including All India president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit the state this month.

The highest policy-making body of the BJD will meet for the last time before the elections. The chief minister is likely to attend the meeting and will be present there for around one hour. Sources said 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian will also attend the meeting. All ministers, MPs, MLAs, state council members and district president will be present.

The state executive meeting was held last time three years back in December 2020 when the chief minister addressed it virtually. The focus of the meeting will be on the political resolution to be adopted by the executive. Sources maintained that about 15 resolutions are going to be adopted at the meeting.

Besides giving a broad direction on the policies to be adopted by the party during the next three months, it will focus on specific issues to be highlighted during the campaign. A separate resolution is also likely to be adopted in western Odisha given the BJP’s focus on the region during the next election.

Other resolutions will be on the development of the state during the BJD rule in the state besides the 5T initiative and how it has transformed governance in Odisha. The success of women's empowerment and Mission Shakti will be a separate resolution.

