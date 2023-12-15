Odisha: BJP will win 15 LS seats, ‘Mission 120’ for state in the works, says Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Emboldened by the stupendous success of BJP in the three Hindi heartland states, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted his party will win at least 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2024 elections. Speaking at a programme in New Delhi on Thursday, Pradhan claimed BJP will improve its vote share from 38 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent in 2024. His claim is based on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister said the Prime Minister has an approval rating of 80 per cent in Odisha due to which BJP’s vote percentage is increasing. “We had won two Lok Sabha seats with a vote share of 22 per cent in 2014. The vote share increased to 38.25 per cent in 2019 with the BJP winning eight seats,” Pradhan said.

Similarly in the Assembly, the vote share of BJP was 18 per cent in 2014 when the party had won 10 seats. The party got 23 seats with its vote share increasing to 32.49 per cent in 2019, he added.

Exuding confidence about BJP’s electoral performance in the next Assembly elections, Pradhan said the party is working on its ‘Mission 120’ which is not impossible to achieve. With over three months left for the next simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha, there is enough time in politics to bring a change.

He said BJP does not consider Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik its main rival. “They (BJD) have their ideology and the BJP its own. People are the ultimate arbiter and they will certainly opt for Narendra Modi for his contribution to the state in the last nine years,” Pradhan said.

The minister said the Prime Minister has given financial assistance of more than Rs 18 lakh crore to Odisha against Rs 3 lakh crore by the previous Congress-led UPA government which is six times more. The state also is a major beneficiary of reforms in the mining sector.

State BJP president Manmohan Sal told media persons here that BJP will form the next government in the state with a comfortable majority since the people of the state are yearning for change. “They have already made up their mind to bring BJP government,” he said.

