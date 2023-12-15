Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolls out LAccMI in remote Koraput villages

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the eagerly awaited LAccMI scheme bus service for the residents of remote villages in Koraput district on Thursday virtually.

Addressing the event, Patnaik announced the extension of the LAccMI scheme to six tribal districts — Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kalahandi—benefiting approximately 63 lakh people across 1,131 panchayats.

The newly introduced bus service aims to enhance communication facilities in rural areas, enabling people to reach their destinations with minimal time and cost.

“The LAccMI scheme was initiated following officials’ visits to different districts to improve communication, contributing to further development,” the CM emphasised. Highlighting the festive atmosphere in villages celebrating government-led development initiatives, CM Patnaik called for the cooperation of all sections of the state’s population in building a newly developed Odisha.

5T chairman VK Pandian, speaking at the event, urged citizens to care for the LAccMI buses, emphasising that they were acquired through the hard-earned money of the people of Odisha. He also disclosed that the CM has approved a proposal for a new bus stand in Koraput.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including transport minister Tukuni Sahu, secretary Usha Padhee, and local MLAs Raghuram Padal, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Pritam Padhee, and Pravhu Jani. The government has allocated 63 new buses for Koraput, covering 234 panchayats in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the eagerly awaited LAccMI scheme bus service for the residents of remote villages in Koraput district on Thursday virtually. Addressing the event, Patnaik announced the extension of the LAccMI scheme to six tribal districts — Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kalahandi—benefiting approximately 63 lakh people across 1,131 panchayats. The newly introduced bus service aims to enhance communication facilities in rural areas, enabling people to reach their destinations with minimal time and cost.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The LAccMI scheme was initiated following officials’ visits to different districts to improve communication, contributing to further development,” the CM emphasised. Highlighting the festive atmosphere in villages celebrating government-led development initiatives, CM Patnaik called for the cooperation of all sections of the state’s population in building a newly developed Odisha. 5T chairman VK Pandian, speaking at the event, urged citizens to care for the LAccMI buses, emphasising that they were acquired through the hard-earned money of the people of Odisha. He also disclosed that the CM has approved a proposal for a new bus stand in Koraput. The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including transport minister Tukuni Sahu, secretary Usha Padhee, and local MLAs Raghuram Padal, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Pritam Padhee, and Pravhu Jani. The government has allocated 63 new buses for Koraput, covering 234 panchayats in the district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp