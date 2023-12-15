Odisha: Doctors find internal bleeding in rescued baby

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after the baby rescued from tubewell was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla, the doctors treating the baby have found internal bleeding after an ultrasound examination on Thursday.

VIMSAR superintendent Lalmohan Nayak said, “The ultrasound of the baby revealed internal bleeding in her body. We are hopeful that it will stop by itself in three to four days, else we might have to change the course of treatment. The condition of the baby is stable but we can say if her condition is improving or not only after next 72 hours.”

The hospital authorities are in touch with Sishu Bhawan and monitoring all the necessary parameters. The signs she is showing are common to pre-term babies with gross hypothermia. If the complications do not subside in a few days, we will take a decision accordingly, he further stated.As per the doctors, internal bleeding could be a sign of Necrotising Enterocolitis which usually occurs in case of premature babies. The next three days would be very crucial, they opined.

Necrotising Enterocolitis occurs because of too little oxygen or blood flow to the intestine at birth or later. As an outcome of the disease, due to heavy growth of bacteria in the intestine, it causes injury and erodes the intestinal wall, the doctors further informed.

Reportedly, the baby was admitted to the SNCU at VIMSAR, Burla at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, soon after her rescue from the borewell in Laripali village of Rengali block in Sambalpur district. Her condition was not stable at that time as she had already suffered hypothermia. She was immediately administered IV fluid and given oxygen after which her condition improved. The baby has also sustained some injuries on her limbs and back. She is being treated by a team of five doctors of VIMSAR.

