Odisha: OPDs of SCB Medical College rescheduled for better patient care

Published: 15th December 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to streamline patient care services, the OPDs of SCB Medical College and hospital have been rescheduled. As per an order by the hospital superintendent, the OPD of the cardiology department will remain functional from Monday to Saturday. While the OPD of the rheumatology department will function on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, haematology will function on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.   

Similarly, while the OPD of the endocrinology department will function thrice a week from room nos 6,7,10, 11 and 12 of super speciality OPD on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, gastroenterology will function from room nos 15, 16 and 17 of super speciality OPD on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The OPDs of hepatology and liver transplantation (LT), neurology and nephrology departments will function from room nos 15, 16 and 17, room nos 6,7,8,9,11, 12 and rooms nos 1 and 2 respectively on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In the surgical super speciality wings, the OPD of urology will function from Monday to Saturday and plastic and reconstructive surgery will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The OPD of endocrine surgery, neurosurgery, gastrointestinal (GI) surgery departments will function from room nos 2 and 9 and room no 1 of the super speciality OPD on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The OPD of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department will remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

