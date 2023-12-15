Odisha suffered about Rs 596 cr flood damage per year from 2017-21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While average damage to crops, houses and public property by floods in the state sums up to around Rs 596 crore per year, the state government has spent about Rs 3,750 crore to manage flood in the last five years.

Replying to a question from BJD MP Mahesh Sahoo, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Lok Sabha that the flood damage data provided by the state to the Central Water Commission stated that on an average the damage of crops, houses and public utilities per year is about Rs 596 crore from 2017 to 2021.

The minister said flood management falls within the purview of the states and accordingly, flood management and drainage projects are formulated and implemented by state governments concerned from their own resources as per their priority.

He said the Central government supplemented the efforts of the states by providing technical guidance and also promotional financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas.Integrated flood approach aims at adopting judicious mix of structural and non-structural measures to provide a reasonable degree of protection against flood damages at economic cost.

To strengthen the structural measures of flood management, the ministry had implemented Flood Management Programme (FMP) during XI and XII Plan for providing Central assistance to states for works related to flood management, anti-erosion, drainage development, and anti-sea erosion which subsequently continued as a component of Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and further extended up to September 2022 with limited outlay. Central assistance amounting to Rs 119.42 crore has been released to Odisha under flood management component of FMBAP scheme.

As per information provided by the Odisha government, about 7473.20 km of different categories of flood protective embankments have been constructed in the state. There is no proposal under consideration of the Centre to construct flood embankments in the state.

The state government has informed that Rs 2,048.88 crore was utilised from 2018-19 to 2022-23 for flood management under rural infrastructure development fund (RIDF). Similarly, it had spent Rs 1,696.77 crore out of its own resources for embankment protection and coastal erosion works, the minister said.

