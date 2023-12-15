Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two awards for East Coast Railway

A total of 100 railway employees from various zonal railways, production units and railway PSUs in the country will be awarded.

Published: 15th December 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been selected for two prestigious awards, which will be presented at the 68th Railway Week central function at New Delhi on Friday.

The zonal railway will receive efficiency shields for best performance in the field of commercial and security segments.

This apart, ECoR will receive an individual award. Divisional operations manager of Khurda Road R Manoj Babu has been nominated for ‘Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar’ for his dedication to service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stakeholders for the transportation of new commodities.

Sources said, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will confer the awards and shields to best performing railway zones and personnel for promoting best practices.

Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways and Textile Darshana Jardosh will remain present along with the chairman and CEO, members of Railway Board, general managers of all zonal railways and heads of production units and PSUs of railways.

A total of 100 railway employees from various zonal railways, production units and railway PSUs in the country will be awarded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECoR awards Railway Week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp