Odisha: Two awards for East Coast Railway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been selected for two prestigious awards, which will be presented at the 68th Railway Week central function at New Delhi on Friday.

The zonal railway will receive efficiency shields for best performance in the field of commercial and security segments.

This apart, ECoR will receive an individual award. Divisional operations manager of Khurda Road R Manoj Babu has been nominated for ‘Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar’ for his dedication to service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stakeholders for the transportation of new commodities.

Sources said, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will confer the awards and shields to best performing railway zones and personnel for promoting best practices.

Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways and Textile Darshana Jardosh will remain present along with the chairman and CEO, members of Railway Board, general managers of all zonal railways and heads of production units and PSUs of railways.

A total of 100 railway employees from various zonal railways, production units and railway PSUs in the country will be awarded.

