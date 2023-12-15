Home States Odisha

Two Naxals surrender during review meeting of DGP in Odisha's Kandhamal district

SP Kandhamal Suvendu Patra said the Maoists will be rehabilitated as per the government's rehabilitation and surrender policy.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BHAWANIPATNA: Two Naxal cadres surrendered in Kandhamal district on Thursday at a time when the director general of police Sunil Bansal was conducting a comprehensive review meeting at Phulbani to combat the Naxal menace in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and Balangir districts on Thursday.  

They have been identified as Ranjit Naityam an area committee member and Ranga Poyam a party member, both natives of Chhattisgarh and owing allegiance to the KKBN ( Kalahandi- Kandhamal-Boudh- Nayagarh) division.

The DGP spoke on the challenges in Western Odisha, characterised by long borders with Chhattisgarh and hilly forest terrain, and detailed the Naxal infiltration from the neighbouring state.

Despite challenges, effective measures have brought the situation under control. Ongoing efforts to enhance communication networks, including roads and telecommunication, in the affected areas, with support from both the central and state governments have helped combat the menace to a large extent, the DGP stated, assuring that the overall security scenario is under control. However, there is the need for continued vigilance in security matters, he added.

SP Kandhamal Suvendu Patra said the Maoists will be rehabilitated as per the government's rehabilitation and surrender policy. Besides DG police, additional DG Debadutta Singh, and director of intelligence Sanjib Panda were present at the meeting.

