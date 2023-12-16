CM lays foundation of projects in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid foundation of four development projects in Ekamra Assembly constituency of the state capital. The projects will be executed at different places of the constituency at a cost of Rs 159.29 crore.

They include water storage facility in river at Dhauli and Tikarpada at a cost of Rs 77.74 crore and two-laning of road on right side of Daya canal in Lingipur, Itipur and Tikarapada for Rs 22 crore. Besides, a pipe water supply project will come up at Kamena of Basuaghai for people of six panchayats at a cost of Rs 42.55 crore. A 33/11 KV electric sub-station will also be constructed for Rs 17 crore in Itipur panchayat.

