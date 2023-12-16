Gangadhar Meher University academic block to be ready by next month

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Construction of the first academic block building on the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is nearing completion and is likely to be ready by next month.

The second campus of GMU is being developed over 70 acres of land at Badsinghari on the outskirts of Sambalpur city. It will be developed with funds from Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Similarly, the academic building is being constructed with World Bank funds.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the academic building on the second campus is a three-storey building which will have 15 classrooms besides office rooms and toilets. “We are hopeful of completion of the building work by January 31.”

The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation is executing the work of the building. Official sources said the World Bank had provided Rs 9 crore of which Rs 7 crore is being spent on construction of the three-storey academic building. The work started in February this year.

The under-construction academic

block building at Badsinghari.

The university authorities are planning to relocate the commerce department to the academic building once it is completed. Pati said as over 1,200 students are enrolled in the commerce stream, it is being planned to relocate the department to the academic building in the first phase. However, the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, GMU authorities have submitted a detailed project report to the Higher Education Department for the development of the second campus. The university has already received Rs 27.5 crore from RUSA which was utilised for infrastructure development on the existing campus in the city. The university will get an additional grant of Rs 27.5 crore from RUSA.

Infra boost

Second campus of GMU is being developed over 70 acre of land at Badsinghari

It will be developed from funds from RUSA

Academic building constructed with World Bank fund

Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation is executing the work

