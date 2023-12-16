More girls keen to pursue skill training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More girls from the state are coming forward to take up industry relevant skill training. In fact, Odisha is one of the top three states that has the highest enrolment of girls in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

It was announced by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union budget 2023-2024.As per a report presented by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Parliament on women enrolment in skill training programmes, Uttar Pradesh has the highest 2,613 girls who have enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 followed by Odisha with 2,092 such enrolments and Madhya Pradesh with 2,066 enrolments.

The programme’s objective is to provide young people with the opportunity to pursue industry-relevant skill training that will enable them to secure better employment in the future. Under it, the ministry will skill lakhs of youth within the next three years.

The scheme emphasises on on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of industry. The girls will also be trained in new age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

