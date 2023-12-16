Odisha: BJP launches drive for closure of temporary transit station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its Satyagraha over waste dumping at the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School for the 18th consecutive day, the Opposition BJP on Friday flagged off an awareness van and launched a door-to-door campaign to sensitise people on the alleged failure of the state government as well as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in addressing the issue.

The campaign also aims to seek public support for a complete shutdown of garbage handling operation at the site that has now emerged as a major health concern for those living in the north zone of the city. Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Dillip Mohanty said the van flagged off from the agitation site near the TTS will cover different localities of the North Zone including Gajapati Nagar, Mancheswar, Vani Vihar, Gadakan, VSS Nagar and Jayadev Vihar.

“With the state government failing to do anything about it, we have decided to intensify our agitation and seek public support through an awareness drive for a complete halt to dumping of waste at the site and its immediate closure,” Mohanty said. He said a door-to-door campaign involving the party’s women activists has also been launched for the purpose.

Four teams of the BJP women’s wing will visit houses in different localities, especially in the North zone, as part of the campaign and inform them as to how the government and the civic body are hoodwinking people and playing with their health. “We won’t halt our agitation until the government comes up with an alternative solution to this crisis,” Mohanty warned.

