Odisha Governor Raghubar Das stresses moral education for students

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Governor Raghubar Das, during his visit to the Government High School at Tarajanga in Tirtol block on Friday, emphasised the importance of moral education for students.

On the day, Das interacted with around 15 students who were preparing for the upcoming HSC examination and advised them to work hard for their success in future. He further enquired about their aspirations and future career plans.

Addressing the students, the Governor stressed the need for moral education alongside academic learning. He pointed out that quality education along with moral values was essential for the holistic development of students. The Governor further advised teachers to adopt motivational teaching methods stressing that it would contribute to the overall improvement of education. Das also visited an e-library and assessed the knowledge of the students on computers. He also interacted with local Anganwadi workers and discussed various issues.

Earlier in the day, he visited Bayan Gram at Jaipur village in Raghunathpur block where he interacted with around 150 women weavers and advised them to focus on producing high-quality and well-designed products to increase their income. He further met the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and discussed issues regarding toilet facilities, electricity and drinking water in the village.

He also visited the Manijanga community health centre and interacted with the patients and staff there. Later during his meeting with the fishermen community of Rahama, Das highlighted the various government welfare schemes and advised them to avail their benefits.

He also discussed with the district officials regarding the implementation of different programmes of the state and Central government in the Paradip Circuit house. The Governor also visited the IOCL oil refinery in Paradip. Among others, collector Parul Patwari and chief district medical officer Khetrabasi Das were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGATSINGHPUR: Governor Raghubar Das, during his visit to the Government High School at Tarajanga in Tirtol block on Friday, emphasised the importance of moral education for students. On the day, Das interacted with around 15 students who were preparing for the upcoming HSC examination and advised them to work hard for their success in future. He further enquired about their aspirations and future career plans. Addressing the students, the Governor stressed the need for moral education alongside academic learning. He pointed out that quality education along with moral values was essential for the holistic development of students. The Governor further advised teachers to adopt motivational teaching methods stressing that it would contribute to the overall improvement of education. Das also visited an e-library and assessed the knowledge of the students on computers. He also interacted with local Anganwadi workers and discussed various issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier in the day, he visited Bayan Gram at Jaipur village in Raghunathpur block where he interacted with around 150 women weavers and advised them to focus on producing high-quality and well-designed products to increase their income. He further met the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and discussed issues regarding toilet facilities, electricity and drinking water in the village. He also visited the Manijanga community health centre and interacted with the patients and staff there. Later during his meeting with the fishermen community of Rahama, Das highlighted the various government welfare schemes and advised them to avail their benefits. He also discussed with the district officials regarding the implementation of different programmes of the state and Central government in the Paradip Circuit house. The Governor also visited the IOCL oil refinery in Paradip. Among others, collector Parul Patwari and chief district medical officer Khetrabasi Das were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp