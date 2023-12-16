Home States Odisha

Odisha: Malyabanta Mahotsav kicks off in Malkangiri

Dance troupes of Bonda, Didyai and Koya communities performed on the occasion.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Women taking out a mangal kalash yatra . (File Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

Women taking out a mangal kalash yatra . (File Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The three-day tribal festival Malyabanta Mahotsav got off to a colourful start at the Sports Complex in Malkangiri town on Friday. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh. It began with Singh performing puja at the Jagannath temple following which a Kalash Yatra was taken out. The Yatra culminated at the Sports Complex with the participation of over 50,000 people.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said the festival has turned into a cultural revolution by providing opportunities for local people to showcase their talents on a common platform. Behera also unveiled a souvenir ‘Saptadhra’.

Dance troupes of Bonda, Didyai and Koya communities performed on the occasion. Artistes from Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Odisha including Puri, Cuttack, Koraput and Ganjam also performed on the inaugural day.

Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, state SDC advisor Pradeep Majhi and Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi were present. Organised jointly by the district Council of culture and Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, the festival will conclude on December 17.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malyabanta Mahotsav tribal festival Malkangiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp