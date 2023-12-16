Odisha: Plus Two exams from Feb 16 to March 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday announced dates for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE)-2024 in February next year.

As per a notification issued by the council, the Plus II final year exam for theory papers will begin on February 16 and continue till March 20. CHSE officials said a total of 3,84,597 students (3,59,039 regular and 25,558 ex-regular) from all streams including Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will appear in the exams this year, which is about 26,655 more than the previous year.

A total of 2.21 lakh regular students in Arts, 1.08 lakh in Science, 24,157 in Commerce and 4,978 in Vocational Steam will write their papers. The exams of the Science stream will kick off with the Odia paper on February 16.

Similarly, the exams of the Arts and Commerce streams will start with the same paper on February 17. Vocational Education exams, on the other hand, will start with the English paper from February 19.

As per the Council’s guidelines, the exams will be conducted from 10 am onwards under CCTV surveillance. Accordingly, superintendents of all examination centres concerned have been asked to ensure CCTV cameras are functional in all examination halls throughout the sittings.

The Council has also advised the students to enter their respective examination centres 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the hall before 15 minutes to occupy the seats allotted to them.

Students registered up to 2020 will appear in the exams with a reduced syllabus prescribed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The practical exams of all the streams will begin on January 2 and conclude on January 12.

Sources said the results of the examinations are likely to be announced towards the first week of May.

Details

Over 3.8 lakh students will appear the exam

The exams will be conducted from 10 am onwards under CCTV surveillance

Students are required to enter their centres 30 mins prior to the examination

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday announced dates for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE)-2024 in February next year. As per a notification issued by the council, the Plus II final year exam for theory papers will begin on February 16 and continue till March 20. CHSE officials said a total of 3,84,597 students (3,59,039 regular and 25,558 ex-regular) from all streams including Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will appear in the exams this year, which is about 26,655 more than the previous year. A total of 2.21 lakh regular students in Arts, 1.08 lakh in Science, 24,157 in Commerce and 4,978 in Vocational Steam will write their papers. The exams of the Science stream will kick off with the Odia paper on February 16.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, the exams of the Arts and Commerce streams will start with the same paper on February 17. Vocational Education exams, on the other hand, will start with the English paper from February 19. As per the Council’s guidelines, the exams will be conducted from 10 am onwards under CCTV surveillance. Accordingly, superintendents of all examination centres concerned have been asked to ensure CCTV cameras are functional in all examination halls throughout the sittings. The Council has also advised the students to enter their respective examination centres 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the hall before 15 minutes to occupy the seats allotted to them. Students registered up to 2020 will appear in the exams with a reduced syllabus prescribed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The practical exams of all the streams will begin on January 2 and conclude on January 12. Sources said the results of the examinations are likely to be announced towards the first week of May. Details Over 3.8 lakh students will appear the exam The exams will be conducted from 10 am onwards under CCTV surveillance Students are required to enter their centres 30 mins prior to the examination Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp