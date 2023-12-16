Odisha: Vehicle tracking command centre unveiled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 24X7 command and control centre of vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) was inaugurated here by Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu on Friday. The centre will function from the new building of the Bhubaneswar RTO-II office.

The objective of the project is to introduce a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for the security of passengers, especially women and children, better road safety and enhanced enforcement activities, said Sahu. Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee informed the State Transport Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with BSNL for the development, management and operation of the vehicle location tracking (VLT) application. BSNL has developed, deployed, integrated and commissioned a vehicle location tracking software back-end application named ‘Mo Yatra Suraksha’ for tracking and monitoring of vehicles covered under the project.

The Centre has approved manufacturers to fit VLT devices and panic buttons in their vehicles. The Odisha government had published the standard operating procedure (SOP) for empanelment of the manufacturers. As of now, six VLTD manufacturers have been registered in the state and 11 have successfully completed their testing in the back-end.

Sources said at least 330 offices will be opened by the manufacturers across the state to install the VLTD devices. The vehicle owners can choose and affix VLTD device from the empanelled manufacturers available on the website www.odishatransport.gov.in. About 250 vehicles are already equipped with the devices in the state.Vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2024 will have to comply with the directive at the time of registration while those registered on or before December 31, 2023 will have to do it by June 30, 2024.

For safer journeys

BSNL has developed a vehicle location tracking software back-end application named ‘Mo Yatra Suraksha’

Six VLTD manufacturers have been registered in the state and 11 have successfully completed their testing in the back-end

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The 24X7 command and control centre of vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) was inaugurated here by Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu on Friday. The centre will function from the new building of the Bhubaneswar RTO-II office. The objective of the project is to introduce a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for the security of passengers, especially women and children, better road safety and enhanced enforcement activities, said Sahu. Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee informed the State Transport Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with BSNL for the development, management and operation of the vehicle location tracking (VLT) application. BSNL has developed, deployed, integrated and commissioned a vehicle location tracking software back-end application named ‘Mo Yatra Suraksha’ for tracking and monitoring of vehicles covered under the project. The Centre has approved manufacturers to fit VLT devices and panic buttons in their vehicles. The Odisha government had published the standard operating procedure (SOP) for empanelment of the manufacturers. As of now, six VLTD manufacturers have been registered in the state and 11 have successfully completed their testing in the back-end. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said at least 330 offices will be opened by the manufacturers across the state to install the VLTD devices. The vehicle owners can choose and affix VLTD device from the empanelled manufacturers available on the website www.odishatransport.gov.in. About 250 vehicles are already equipped with the devices in the state.Vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2024 will have to comply with the directive at the time of registration while those registered on or before December 31, 2023 will have to do it by June 30, 2024. For safer journeys BSNL has developed a vehicle location tracking software back-end application named ‘Mo Yatra Suraksha’ Six VLTD manufacturers have been registered in the state and 11 have successfully completed their testing in the back-end Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp