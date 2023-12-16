Odisha’s transformation a shock for Opposition: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday targeted the Opposition political parties for their misinformation campaign and said Odisha’s transformation has come as a shock to them. At the state executive of the party, he said the BJD has become the most successful socio-economic movement in the country as such transformation was never seen before in Odisha. In every sphere, be it temples redevelopment, schools, colleges and health sector, he said, there have been transformative changes.

The state has now become the sports capital of the country. In terms of empowering women, and attracting investments and development, Odisha has emerged as an example before the entire country, Naveen said.

“Some people ask about the election preparations of BJD. I tell them we believe in work and service. Service to people is the mantra of the party,” he added.

The chief minister said the Opposition political parties are resorting to a misinformation campaign as they do not have any issues. Such misinformation campaigns should be countered at the grassroots. He asked the party’s leaders to increase their presence on social media platforms to counter the Opposition.

Development should be the message of the party to the people and must be taken to every home in the state. “People of Odisha know a thousand lies can never turn out to be the truth,” he said.

The party also chose the occasion to revive its Central negligence call ahead of the 2024 elections.

The state executive, presided over by Naveen, expressed its disappointment on the silence of the Centre on construction of barrages by the Chhattisgarh government on the upstream of Mahanadi river and Polavaram project against the which the state has been raising voice for years.

The BJD also decided to raise its demand for special category state status for Odisha. Other demands including hike in coal royalty, cess clearance, waiver of GST on kendu leaves and Centre’s failure in bringing down prices of essential commodities were discussed at the meeting.

At least 11 resolutions on different sectors were passed at the meeting. Besides, 16 resolutions were adopted at the meeting to thank the chief minister for success of the state government and BJD in different fields.

Thus spake Naveen

Opposition parties are resorting to misinformation campaign against the government

Such campaign should be countered at the grassroots

Social media a vital tool for countering the Opposition

