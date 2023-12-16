Rayagada autonomous college student murdered in front of five-year-old cousin

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A college student was murdered in front of his five-year-old cousin in broad daylight at Gautam Nagar in Rayagada town on Friday. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Pramod Kalka of Similiguda village in Sadar block. Nephew of former Zilla Parishad president Gangadhar Puala, Pramod was a Plus III 2nd year student in Rayagada Autonomous College.

Sources said Pramod was waylaid by three motorcycle-borne miscreants when he was returning home on a scooter after picking up his minor cousin from school. The trio attacked the unsuspecting youth with sharp weapons, stabbed him multiple times and fled.

Though the murder took place in a crowded area, it was carried out so swiftly that no one could realise what had happened. As Pramod fell in a pool of blood, locals gathered at the spot and raised an alarm. However, the youth died on the spot.

On being informed, Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma, additional SP Bishnu Prasad Patra, SDPO Rashmiranjan Senapati and IIC KKBK Kanhar rushed to the spot along with a scientific team for investigation.

Gangadhar alleged that Pramod was receiving threats from an unidentified person. “Three days back, my nephew informed me that someone was looking for an opportunity to kill him. The murder could be a fallout of political or personal enmity,” he claimed.

Pramod’s minor cousin is reportedly in a frozen shock phase after witnessing the gruesome murder and is unable to speak. SDPO Senapati said police are waiting for the girl to recover from the trauma to know the details of the crime.

“Pramod’s body was seized and sent for autopsy. We are investigating the case from various angles to ascertain the reason behind the attack. Two persons have been detained in this connection and efforts are underway to nab the miscreants involved in the murder,” the SDPO added. To avert any flare-up of tensions, the administration has deployed a police force in the area where the murder took place.

