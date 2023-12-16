Home States Odisha

State fails to file status report even after 8 months

The court issued notice to the government and sought the current status of the report submitted by the commission on April 25.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday was unable to carry forward proceedings on a PIL filed eight months back seeking tabling of Justice Raghubir Das Commission report in the state Assembly as the government once again failed to give an update on the status of the judicial probe report.

The commission was constituted on June 6, 2018, two months after the keys were found to be missing during a bid to inspect the Ratna Bhandar. Justice Dash submitted the inquiry report to the state government on November 29, 2018. The government reportedly spent `22.27 lakh on judicial inquiry on the PIL filed by Dilip Baral of Puri on April 19 this year.

When the petition was taken up on Friday, additional government advocate Debakanta Mohanty pleaded for more time as last opportunity to file the state’s affidavit. He expressed his regret for seeking an adjournment of the proceedings. Petitioner counsel Anup Mohapatra opposed this plea pointing out that proceedings in the PIL had virtually made no progress in the last eight months as the government had not complied with the court’s order.

The court issued notice to the government and sought the current status of the report submitted by the commission on April 25. Then on July 10, the government sought two more months’ time to submit the report. Later on, December 1, the  government again sought more time and was granted a week, the petitioner counsel said raising objection against grant of more time. However, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman directed for listing of the case after winter vacation, allowing the state last opportunity to submit an update on the commission report by then.

As per the petitioner section 3 (4) of the Act prescribes tabling of the report of a commission constituted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 in the state Assembly within six months of submission of the report to the government together with a memorandum of action taken thereon.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court PIL Justice Raghubir Das Commission report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp