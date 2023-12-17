BCI vacates stay, Odisha Bar Council polls today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday vacated the stay order it had imposed on Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) elections on November 4.

With it, election of the member-representative to BCI from OSBC will be held on Sunday. Election of chairman and vice-chairman of OSBC will follow.

The 25 members elected to the State Bar Council were to elect the chairman and vice-chairman after electing the member-representative to BCI on November 5. But the OSBC could not go ahead with it as the BCI imposed stay on it on November 4 while ordering a thorough probe into allegations of use of unethical and unfair practices to influence the election of member-representative to BCI.

BCI secretary Srimanta Sen in an order issued to OSBC on Friday said the enquiry committee constituted to probe into the allegations had submitted the report on December 14. The BCI chairman had vacated the stay order after considering the enquiry report, Sen said while asking the OSBC secretary for videography of the entire process of election of the member-representative on Sunday.

An OSBC release said the three final candidates contesting for the post include advocate Bhakta Bhusan Barik, advocate Bibhu Prasad Tripathy and advocate Dinesh Chandra Ray. While BCI secretary will officiate as the returning officer, OSBC secretary will be the assistant returning officer.

