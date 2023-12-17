Fight at tea stall led to murder of elderly man in Odisha's Behrampur: Cops

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town Police has arrested a 28-year-old youth, helper at a food joint, for the gruesome murder of 68-year-old Ranka Sethi whose body was found in the Gandhinagar locality five days ago. Superintendent of police, Saravana Vivek M, revealed that the accused Harihara Sahu (28) was apprehended while attempting to board a bus at Chatrapur.

As per the FIR lodged by victim’s son, Ram Sethi (38), his father was murdered by unidentified assailants when he left home in Ambika Nagar approximately at 3.45 am for his routine morning walk only to be found dead at 8 am on Monday evening. Subsequent to the FIR, IIC Suresh Tripathy and a scientific team initiated a probe, involving the scrutiny of CCTV footage and interrogation of a number of individuals.

After interrogation, it came to the fore that a dispute had arisen between the deceased and the accused over seating arrangements at a local tea stall, leading to repeated verbal abuse from Sethi towards Sahu.

Provoked by this, Sahu decided to carry out the heinous act of violence. On the day of the incident, Sahu, employed as a helper in a food joint, rode his scooty to Gandhinagar, strategically parking it near the crime scene. He approached Sethi and walked with him before ruthlessly slashing his throat with a knife. He soon fled the scene on his scooty and went into hiding, police informed.

Despite extensive raids at suspected locations, police faced challenges in tracing Sahu until Saturday. During interrogation, Sahu confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of blood-stained clothes, the murder weapon, and his scooty.

