Leopard rescued from Nuapada stable, behavioural study on

SAMBALPUR: The leopard which was brought to the Rescue Centre in Sambalpur Zoo after being rescued from Nuapada last month is now in a stable condition and undergoing behavioural change.

The big cat, aged about eight, had allegedly mauled two persons to death and attacked a child in Silaribahara village in Nuapada. Recently, it was shifted to the rescue centre for treatment and quarantine following his rescue on November 7. While it had sustained injuries, the big cat was quarantined for medical attention. Simultaneously, it was kept under round-the-clock observation through CCTV. For proper treatment, human movement has been stopped in the centre except for rescue unit personnel and veterinarians.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said, the leopard is in a stable condition. The urine, blood and several other tests conducted on the cat were found to be normal. “The leopard was free from any infection. However, it had sustained injuries on the tail after being attacked by local villagers which has now healed after medical attention,” she said. The behavioural study of the leopard is underway. Further action will be taken after the study at a suitable time, the DFO added.

Sources said, the rescue centre authorities have observed remarkable changes in the behaviour of the leopard towards human movement around it. While it was earlier aggressive towards the humans, its reaction has now become less reactive. On October 30, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by the leopard in Kaingpani village under Sunabeda Wildllife Sanctuary. Later, on November 3, the leopard killed a 45-year-old woman in Silaribahara village under Dharambandha gram panchayat.

The very next day, an eight-year-old boy was also attacked by the wild animal in which he sustained critical injuries.

Following the two incidents, the Forest department had strengthened measures to track the movement of the leopard and ensure safety of the villagers. Subsequently, the big cat was captured and rescued from Kodopali village in Nuapada on November 5.

