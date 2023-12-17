Odisha: 3 held within hours after killing Plus III student in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involevement in the murder of a college student. The accused, Dipan Himrika (26), Murali Kandagiri (24) and Hemant Jilakara (23), were arrested within hours of the murder of 21-year-old Pramod Kalka, who was a Plus III second year student of Rayagada Autonomous College.

Speaking to mediapersons, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rashmi Ranjan Senapati said three police teams were formed to nab the accused. During interrogation, the trio confessed to have killed Pramod. “The deceased was in a relationship with Dipan’s sister which led to an enmity between both the families,” Senapati added.

Dipan had reportedly asked Pramod to stay away from his sister but the latter paid no heed and continued with the relationship.

“The accused revealed they had threatened Pramod of dire consequences if he did not end the relationship but he ignored their threats. Peeved, they decided to teach him a lesson and took the extreme step by stabbing him multiple times,” the SDPO said.

Inspector in-charge (IIC) KKBK Kanhar said a murder case was earlier registered basing on the complaint lodged by Pramod’s brother. “The accused were produced before the court and the knife used in the offence along with the scooter, seized. Further probe is on to ascertain if there are other persons involved,” the IIC added.

The incident had taken place in Gautam Nagar area of Rayagada town on Friday while Pramod was returning home after picking his minor cousin from school. He was waylaid by the accused who then attacked him with sharp weapons, stabbed him multiple times and fled.

Pramod died on the spot. Meanwhile, his minor cousin is reportedly in a trauma after witnessing the gruesome murder and is unable to speak.

