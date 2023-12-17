Odisha CM launches 59 mega lift irrigation projects in 13 districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 59 lift irrigation projects in 13 districts under the Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation project. The projects built at a cost of `2,500 crore will provide irrigation for 80,000 hectare cropland.

The chief minister also virtually laid the foundation of 33 mega lift irrigation projects which will create irrigation facilities for 50,000 hectare cropland in nine districts. Stating farmers are the backbone of Odisha’s economy, the chief minister said their sacrifice and labour have brought glory to the state.

The chief minister said agriculture sector remains a priority for his government. The size of the agriculture budget has increased to Rs 25,000 crore during the last five years. Stating KALIA scheme has benefitted the farmers a lot, he said the government has spent `600 crore on crop insurance. Besides, farmers are also getting loans of upto Rs 1 lakh without interest, he added.

The chief minister later launched the e-megalift app prepared by OCAC for the proper management of the mega lift projects. Stating irrigation sector has witnessed a rapid development because of the 5T initiative, the chief minister said major irrigation projects including the Gangadhar Meher and Lower Suktel projects are going to become operational soon. The government has also constructed 30 in-stream water reservoirs on different rivers, he added.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), 208 projects have been completed under the first phase of the scheme which was started in 2011. In the second phase, 270 mega lift irrigation projects have been taken up for construction.

PURI RECEIVES SEVEN CYCLONE SHELTERS

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved construction of seven multi-purpose cyclone shelters in seven gram panchayats under four blocks of Puri district at a cost of `14 crore. As per the chief minister’s office, during the district visit of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian, people had proposed the construction of cyclone shelters in various panchayats of Puri. Keeping the proposals in view, the chief minister approved construction of multipurpose cyclone shelters in Chapamanika, Rebana-Nuagaon and Bada Diandi gram panchayats of Brahmagiri, Nuapada and Badanala gram panchayats of Krushnaprasad, Bijipur gram panchayat of Kanas and Raigorada of Puri Sadar block. The Rural Development department will construct the cyclone shelters.

