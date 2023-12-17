Odisha: Under-trial prisoner hangs self, family demands impartial probe

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed in Bhanjanagar on Saturday following the death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) in Bhanjanagar sub-jail. The UTP identified as Dipak Barik (24) of Budhabar village under Tarasing police limits was arrested on November 26 in connection with the murder of a married woman in the village.

After being arrested, Dipak was lodged in the jail. On the day, he was found hanging in the kitchen of the jail. Soon the jail staff rushed him to Bhanjanagar hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Receiving information from jail authorities, Tarasing police informed Dipak’s family but none turned up till evening, as a result of which the postmortem could not be conducted on the day.

However, later in the evening, the family members reached Bhanjanagar and along with locals created ruckus demanding thorough inquiry into the death. Though the jail superintendent D Patra confirmed the death, he refused to comment further.

The jail has recorded three UTP deaths in recent past while an accused was shot dead by other UTPs inside the jail. Apprehending trouble, police force has been deployed in the area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed in Bhanjanagar on Saturday following the death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) in Bhanjanagar sub-jail. The UTP identified as Dipak Barik (24) of Budhabar village under Tarasing police limits was arrested on November 26 in connection with the murder of a married woman in the village. After being arrested, Dipak was lodged in the jail. On the day, he was found hanging in the kitchen of the jail. Soon the jail staff rushed him to Bhanjanagar hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Receiving information from jail authorities, Tarasing police informed Dipak’s family but none turned up till evening, as a result of which the postmortem could not be conducted on the day. However, later in the evening, the family members reached Bhanjanagar and along with locals created ruckus demanding thorough inquiry into the death. Though the jail superintendent D Patra confirmed the death, he refused to comment further. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The jail has recorded three UTP deaths in recent past while an accused was shot dead by other UTPs inside the jail. Apprehending trouble, police force has been deployed in the area. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp