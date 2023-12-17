Home States Odisha

Odisha: Under-trial prisoner hangs self, family demands impartial probe

The UTP identified as Dipak Barik (24) of Budhabar village under Tarasing police limits was arrested on November 26 in connection with the murder of a married woman in the village.

Published: 17th December 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

custodialdeathandtorture

custodialdeath-torture-jails

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Unease prevailed in Bhanjanagar on Saturday following the death of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) in Bhanjanagar sub-jail. The UTP identified as Dipak Barik (24) of Budhabar village under Tarasing police limits was arrested on November 26 in connection with the murder of a married woman in the village.

After being arrested, Dipak was lodged in the jail. On the day, he was found hanging in the kitchen of the jail. Soon the jail staff rushed him to Bhanjanagar hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. 
Receiving information from jail authorities, Tarasing police informed Dipak’s family but none turned up till evening, as a result of which the postmortem could not be conducted on the day. 

However, later in the evening, the family members reached Bhanjanagar and along with locals created ruckus demanding thorough inquiry into the death. Though the jail superintendent D Patra confirmed the death, he refused to comment further. 

The jail has recorded three UTP deaths in recent past while an accused was shot dead by other UTPs inside the jail. Apprehending trouble,  police force has been deployed in the area. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp