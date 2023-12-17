Pandian reviews projects worth crores in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian on Saturday reviewed the progress of various development projects in the district and interacted with students, farmers, Mission Shakti Group members and other stakeholders.

He took stock of the ongoing temple transformation project of Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple at Berhampur, costing Rs 18.91 crore. He also assessed the progress of the college transformation work at Khambeya Dora Junior Science College, Pochilima in Hinjilicut Block, at an expenditure of Rs 1.71 crore.

Pandian, who is on a two-day visit, participated in the Nua-O programme at Mini Stadium, Hinjilicut, interacting with students from various colleges under Hinjilicut municipality, Hinjilicut and Sheragada blocks.

“The five major benefits extended by the chief minister for women, include a LAccMI Bus ticket at Rs 5, meals at all Aahaar Kendras at Rs 5, besides Rs 5000 financial support under MAMATA Yojana, interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh for Mission Shakti Groups, and an additional Rs 5 lakhs for women beneficiaries, totalling Rs 10 lakh for BSKY beneficiaries,” Pandian highlighted.

He also interacted with farmers in Sheragada and Hinjilicut blocks, discussing additional irrigation facilities to boost farmers’ income and prevent distress migration.

The 5T chairman informed the farmers that additional 12,000 acre of land will be irrigated at a cost of rS 186.5 crore for 65 irrigation projects covering 21 GPs in Sheragada block. These projects will benefit 10,000 farmers, he assured.

He directed officials to ensure timely completion of the irrigation projects. The entire district administration, elected leaders, and police were actively involved in the meetings.

