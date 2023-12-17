Home States Odisha

Sahu dictated excise policies of 4 states: Dharmendra Pradhan

His modus operandi was to utilise his position and proximity with Gandhi family to exert pressure on government officials to frame excise policy to suit his business interests.

Published: 17th December 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Launching a fresh attack on the state government, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Sahu has been dictating excise policy of four states including Odisha.

Dubbing the MP as the “ATM of Gandhi family”, a day after Sahu broke his silence after the recovery of Rs 351 crore from his business establishments by Income Tax department, Pradhan told mediapersons here that Sahu has been utilising his proximity with the Gandhi family to influence the excise policy of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha. 

“Excise policy of these states are being framed as per the wish of Sahu. His modus operandi was to utilise his position and proximity with Gandhi family to exert pressure on government officials to frame excise policy to suit his business interests. He has amassed the huge wealth by illicit trade,” Pradhan alleged.

“I have been questioning the silence of the Odisha government and its excise policy which has not been changed for a long time. Those who are responsible for the flourishing trade of Sahu have to open up. They can not sit silent for long,” he said.

“The world knows that Dhiraj Sahu was the ATM of the Gandhi family. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha three times with the blessings of that family and his closeness with the family is well known,” Pradhan said.

PRADHAN TRYING TO DEFAME ODISHA: BJD
Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Saturday targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for trying to defame Odisha for his own political interest. BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said Odisha BJP leaders as well the Union Education minister make false and misleading allegations to defame Odisha. He said BJP leaders never praise when good work is done in the state. Alleging politics comes first and Odisha later for the BJP leaders, Patra said they twist facts in order to defame the state at every possible opportunity. 
 

