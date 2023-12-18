3 killed in tusker attacks in Bargarh, Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BARIPADA: At least three persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Bargarh and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday. In Bargarh, Siblal Suna (50) of Kathaumal under Gaesilet block and Balram Sahu (25) of Bishipali in Bheden were killed after being attacked by a tusker in the morning.

The elephant, aged around 40 years, first attacked Siblal at Jharniatikra when he was answering nature’s call at around 6.30 am. The tusker then moved towards Bishipali and attacked Balram when he was harvesting paddy in his field at around 9.30 am. The duo died instantly. Bargarh ACF Rajendra Gochhayat said the tusker got separated from a herd and strayed into the villages. It is believed that the tusker came from the Dhama forest range of Sambalpur.

Similarly, a 45-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a tusker in the Betnoti range of Mayurbhanj. The deceased was identified as Krushna Singh of Kesura village within Baisinga police limits. Krushna’s wife Laxmi said her husband had gone to the nearby forest to answer nature’s call early in the morning when he was attacked by the tusker. On being informed, range officer Monwar Khan and Baisinga police rushed to the spot. Krushna’s body was sent to the local hospital for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered.

