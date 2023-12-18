BJP MLAs to meet party bigwigs in Delhi on Dec 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All 22 legislators of BJP from the state are slated to visit New Delhi on December 19 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national BJP president JP Nadda. The visit of the BJP MLAs and state party president Manmohan Samal to the national capital ahead assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha on December 24.

Senior BJP leader and Bhawanipatna MLA Pradip Naik said the party MLAs have not met the top leaders since the last general elections. It will be a courtesy call and during the visit, the legislature party will apprise the Central leadership on the political situation of the state and the misgovernance of the BJD government.

“After the victory of BJP in three states, the wind is blowing in favour of the saffron party. Now the party is in a position to come to power in Odisha. We have a strong base in the state and will try our best to remove the BJD government,” Naik told mediapersons. He said the Central leadership will be apprised of how the state government is appropriating Central schemes and misleading people by re-branding them as those of the state.

“There is a lot of confusion among the party workers as BJD has successfully created a narrative about the secret pact of the BJP with the regional party. Since this is seriously damaging the party’s prospects, we will seek the guidance of the Central leadership on ways to defeat this agenda of the BJD,” he further said.

However, sources in the BJP said there is not yet any confirmation from Delhi about the availability of the top three leaders for the meeting.

