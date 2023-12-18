Five including two kids killed in road mishap in Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five persons including two children were killed when an auto-rickshaw carrying them collided head-on with a multi-axle truck near Telendihi under Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district on Sunday. Sources said the three-wheeler was occupied by five passengers and the driver. One passenger escaped with minor injuries.

The people were returning to Sundargarh town from Kinjirkela when the mishap occurred around 3 pm. After the collision, both the truck and the auto veered off the road and overturned in a farm field. The deceased have been identified as Munsan Khatun (48) and her four-year-old granddaughter Inayat, Israt Khatun (42) and her daughter Muskan (14), and auto-driver Md Sazad.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the deceased and free treatment of the injured. The incident sparked protests in the area as angry locals resorted to road blockades at two places in Telendihi, alleging speeding and rash driving by the truck driver.

Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete also joined the protesters as the blockades continued till the last report came in. The MLA quoting the villagers said the truck driver was in an inebriated state and swerved the vehicle suddenly to avoid road potholes, leading to the deadly mishap.

She said the villagers have resorted to a blockade of the PWD road at the accident site of Telendihi and the MCL’s coal corridor running through the village. She said the locals were demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation for each of the victims, immediate repair of the damaged road, curbing drunken driving and necessary measures to prevent road accidents.

Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera confirmed the death of five persons in the mishap, adding the truck driver and a 12-year-old girl with critical injuries were being shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

