Kharge to visit Odisha in January: Pattanayak

Published: 18th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge will visit the state in the first week of January to kick-start the campaign for the 2024 elections. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak and state in-charge A Chellakumar met Kharge at New Delhi during which the political situation in Odisha was discussed. Pattanayak said the AICC president has given his consent to visit the state in January.

He said the date and detailed programme of the party president’s visit is being worked out and will be announced soon. Kharge is expected to address a rally in the capital besides another in a western Odisha district. Besides, the state Congress has also approached former president Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders to visit the state.

The OPCC president said Kharge, Gandhi and other national leaders will visit Odisha to address public meetings in January. He said though the party faced reverses in Hindi heartland states including Chhattisgarh, the Congress stock in the state is growing.

