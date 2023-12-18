Home States Odisha

Late arrival hits patient care in Jagatsinghpur DHH

Despite 66 sanctioned doctor positions at the DHH, only 48 are currently appointed, affecting patient care.

Published: 18th December 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Credits | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The delayed arrival of doctors, pharmacists, and medical staff at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jagatsinghpur has not only hampered health services but also led to crowding, driving patients away to private clinics.

Patients, facing delays, endure long queues as doctors routinely show up reportedly between 9.30 am and 9.45 am instead of the scheduled 8 am duty time. “Every day, doctors come late and that delays the consultation,” they alleged, adding, that crowds swell in the mornings as specialists are unavailable in the afternoon.

Superintendent of DHH, Ajay Swain, responded to the allegations, stating, “We have received complaints about late arrivals. The administration has issued warnings and show-cause notices to two doctors. Strict action will be taken against errant staff to ensure timely and efficient healthcare services.”

