Pandian hits out at Oppn for ‘being blind’ to development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Sunday targeted the Opposition for becoming blind to the development taking place in Odisha.

In his first political speech after joining the BJD, Pandian said some people are not able to see the development taking place across the state. “They are not able to accept the transformation taking place in Odisha. They become blind when there is talk of transformation. If they open their eyes, they can see development and transformation all around Odisha,” he said.

On a two-day visit to Ganjam, the 5T chairman said Odisha has written a new chapter in development in all the fields, from education to health services and communication to beautification of heritage sites. But there are some people who are spreading misinformation despite these historical transformational activities.

Pandian further said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading the transformation process in the entire state. Stating that the education sector has witnessed a sea change, he said smart classrooms and e-libraries have come up resulting in the transformation of school education. Besides, the atmosphere in colleges has changed because of these initiatives.

Pandian said a major achievement is the empowerment of the poor in the state. Health services have now become within the reach of all. The poor can now get improved health services in big hospitals through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The state government is also implementing the Mo Hospital scheme. Besides, the number of medical colleges in Odisha has increased.

Referring to the temple renovation project of the state government, he said beautification of all shrines including Shree Jagannath temple at Puri and Samaleswari temple at Sambalpur have been taken up. The lifestyle of people has changed because of programmes like Mission Shakti and Ama Bank. A big change has also happened in the field of communication because of the LAccMI scheme and the construction of roads and bridges.

On the second day of his Ganjam tour, Pandian visited the MKCG College and Hospital at Berhampur and reviewed the progress of the cancer care centre being built at a cost of Rs 76 crore. He also reviewed the ring road work at Kukudakhandi being constructed at a cost of Rs 220 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Sunday targeted the Opposition for becoming blind to the development taking place in Odisha. In his first political speech after joining the BJD, Pandian said some people are not able to see the development taking place across the state. “They are not able to accept the transformation taking place in Odisha. They become blind when there is talk of transformation. If they open their eyes, they can see development and transformation all around Odisha,” he said. On a two-day visit to Ganjam, the 5T chairman said Odisha has written a new chapter in development in all the fields, from education to health services and communication to beautification of heritage sites. But there are some people who are spreading misinformation despite these historical transformational activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pandian further said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading the transformation process in the entire state. Stating that the education sector has witnessed a sea change, he said smart classrooms and e-libraries have come up resulting in the transformation of school education. Besides, the atmosphere in colleges has changed because of these initiatives. Pandian said a major achievement is the empowerment of the poor in the state. Health services have now become within the reach of all. The poor can now get improved health services in big hospitals through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The state government is also implementing the Mo Hospital scheme. Besides, the number of medical colleges in Odisha has increased. Referring to the temple renovation project of the state government, he said beautification of all shrines including Shree Jagannath temple at Puri and Samaleswari temple at Sambalpur have been taken up. The lifestyle of people has changed because of programmes like Mission Shakti and Ama Bank. A big change has also happened in the field of communication because of the LAccMI scheme and the construction of roads and bridges. On the second day of his Ganjam tour, Pandian visited the MKCG College and Hospital at Berhampur and reviewed the progress of the cancer care centre being built at a cost of Rs 76 crore. He also reviewed the ring road work at Kukudakhandi being constructed at a cost of Rs 220 crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp